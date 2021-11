James “Jim” Arnold, 81, of Garner died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Clarion Wellness and Rehab.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner. A flag presentation ceremony will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit at 6 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Lions Club International.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.