Edward R. Kotz, Sr., 98, of Clear Lake died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church east of Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 1st at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.