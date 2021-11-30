Obits

 Edward R. Kotz

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs10 hours agoLast Updated: November 30, 2021

 Edward R. Kotz, Sr., 98, of Clear Lake died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church east of Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 1st at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

 Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs10 hours agoLast Updated: November 30, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of John Jacobs

John Jacobs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button