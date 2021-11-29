Margaret “Meg” Louise Murra, age 77, of Lake Mills, IA formerly of Bricelyn, MN, died on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

A funeral service for Meg will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Community Chapel, 618 County Road P60, Lakota, IA, with Pastor Ron Wheeler officiating.

Burial will take place in the Olena Mound Cemetery, Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the

church service on Saturday.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221