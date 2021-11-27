AAA Releases Safety Tips for Transporting Christmas Trees

If you plan to purchase a real Christmas tree this holiday season, AAA urges you to have a plan to get it home safely.

“Nothing will make you say ‘bah humbug’ faster than losing the tree you just bought on the drive home,” Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If not properly secured, a tree can damage your vehicle or worse, fly off and become a danger to other drivers. Before you buy your tree, please make sure to research the proper way to transport it, or ask a professional to secure it for you.”

In a previous AAA study, nearly one in five real Christmas tree buyers reported having a tree fall off or out of their vehicle when trying to get it home. Additionally, 44% of Americans admit to transporting a tree using unsafe methods:

20% will tie the tree to the roof of their vehicle without using a roof rack

24% plan to place the tree in the bed of their pickup truck unsecured

The Cost of Christmas Tree Mishaps