IPIC Sow Summit Offers Practical and Timely Information

by ISU student Mikka Rogers

Iowa Pork Industry Center at Iowa State University is putting the finishing touches on its first IPIC Sow Summit. Created for producers who face ongoing challenges, this one-day conference offers producers the opportunity to hear from swine industry experts on practical solutions to those challenges.

IPIC extension program specialist Stacie Matchan said organizers are excited to share presentations and panel discussions at this new event, set for Dec. 8 in the Scheman Building at the Iowa State Center in Ames.

“Our committee included panel discussions so producers can ask questions directly of those involved with sow farms,” she said. “The panel members will discuss improving survivability on the sow farm, and strategies to be an effective sow manager.”

As part of the morning plenary session, Mark Schwartz, director of production systems of Schwartz Farms Inc., will talk about the challenges facing the industry in improving efficiency in the sow herd. Dr. Kara Stewart of Purdue University will cover how to manage light weight pigs. Other speakers will share information on sow lameness, pelvic organ prolapses, individual sow care and managing the estrous cycle.

Attendee fee is $65 and no charge for students by Nov. 22. After that date, both fees increase by $15, with regular attendees at $80 and students at $15. See more agenda information and register now on the program website.