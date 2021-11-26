County Council Returns to Winnebago County 4H

Members in 4H are continually involved in a number of activities, but there is one activity that many of the senior members have wanted to see, a county council. Winnebago County ISU Exte3nsion Specialist Lexi Richter explains.

The council will have serious impact on the growth of 4H in the area by determining what it is that members want to do and how they would like to grow within the organization.

Applications are due shortly for the positions on the council and senior members are encouraged to apply.