While any precipitation we receive in the area will be beneficial in helping to replenish subsoil profiles, it is not certain how the whole moisture cycle is going to shake out. According to State Climatologist Justin Glisan, this winter season is going to be hard to predict.

The area could expect a similar weather pattern to last year because of the La Nina setup according to Glisan.

If the pattern continues, it appears the area will expect near normal conditions for winter.