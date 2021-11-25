Lake Mills Thanksgiving Day Meal is Today

The annual free community Thanksgiving meal will follow the same format as last year. The meal will include everything and will be cooked, packaged , and ready for curbside pickup to be taken home and enjoyed.

The event will take place at the Asbury United Methodist Church located at 107 E. Main Street in Lake Mills. Drivers should use the N. Grant Street to collect their meals from the east side of the church. Pick up hours will be from 11am to 12:30pm or until gone today.