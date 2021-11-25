Santa’s Workshop Coming to Hancock County Learning Center

The Hancock County Learning Center (HCLC) will be holding a Santa’s Workshop on December 4th from 9am to 11am at the Britt Municipal Building.

In April of 2021, the center transitioned to a non-profit entity in order to create new opportunities like the upcoming workshop. The program is need of donations such as financial or gift certificates. It can also be in the form items that will assist area children. The board changed over to a non-profit status in order to hold fundraising oppotunities.

Many in the Britt area know that the center is the largest daycare provider in the city. It has a waiting list which is why it is looking to expand in the future, and currently accepts childcare assistance which helps a number of Britt families.