Support Iowa Craft Breweries to Celebrate Small Brewery Sunday

Small Brewery Sunday, a holiday for beer lovers to show their support of local breweries on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, returns on November 28. The Iowa Brewers Guild celebrates with beer lovers throughout the state of Iowa.

“We are encouraged by Iowans again gathering with family and friends this Thanksgiving and supporting small business in the process” said Noreen Otto, Executive Director of the Iowa Brewers Guild. “What better place to celebrate community and support small, local business at the same time?”

More than two-thirds of Americans live within 10 miles of a brewery, and in July 2021, the number of U.S. craft breweries reached an all-time high of 8,848 breweries nationwide. Despite the challenges brewers have faced since early 2020, small and independent breweries contributed $62.1 billion to the U.S. economy last year and provided more than 400,000 jobs, with nearly 14,000 directly at breweries and brewpubs.

“Small and independent brewers have proven to be incredibly resilient, and they’ve approached recent hardships as opportunities for innovation. When faced with new challenges, they found ways to pivot their business models to continue serving their local communities and loyal customers,” said Bob Pease, president and CEO, Brewers Association.

Beer lovers are encouraged to share their Small Brewery Sunday experiences on social media with the hashtags #SmallBrewerySunday and #IABeer.

To learn more about Small Brewery Sunday, visit SmallBrewerySunday.com. To learn more about the Iowa Brewers Guild, the professional association of Iowa’s more than 100 craft breweries, visit iowabeer.org