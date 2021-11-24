Kofoed Reflects on His Term as Administrator

The city of Garner is in transition as they move to a new administrator in the near future. Current City Administrator Adam Kofoed believes that the city is on solid footing.

Kofoed highlighted how the city found ways to save taxpayer dollars in several areas.

He has also seen a reduction in the number of nuisance ordinances.

One of the largest issues facing local cities is the need for quality housing. Kofoed believes that the city has attacked that problem head on.

Kofoed will depart as City Administrator at the end of the month.