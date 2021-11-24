IDR Issues New Income Withholding Tax Tables for 2022

The Iowa Department of Revenue is issuing updated income tax withholding formulas and tables for 2022. The Department updates withholding formulas and tables each year because individual income tax brackets are indexed annually to adjust for inflation.

Employers can find the new Iowa 2022 withholding formulas and tables online.

The Department has updated the online Withholding Calculator to help individuals calculate their 2022 withholding amounts. As a reminder, employers will update withholding amounts starting January 1, 2022 but employees can also make changes to their Iowa W-4 (withholding) form by contacting their employer.

Employers with questions can contact the Department at 515-281-3114 or 800-367-3388.