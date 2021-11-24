HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING: FOREST CITY SWEEPS OELWEIN, NORTH IOWA SPLITS WITH TIGERHAWKS

The Forest City bowling team opened their season on Tuesday night by traveling to Viper Lanes in Oelwein to battle the Huskies.

Boys

It was a close win for the Forest City boys, but they came out on top 2,574 to 2,563.

Girls

The Indians dominated, coming away with a 2,349 to 1,157 victory.

The North Iowa Bison bowling team also opened the season on the road at Lilac Lanes taking on North Fayette Valley.

Boys

It was an opening night win for the Bison over the TigerHawks 2,656 to 2,581.

Girls

The North Iowa girls fell to NFV 2,041 to 1,887.