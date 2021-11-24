HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: LOCAL SCORES FROM 11/23/2021

Last night, a few local teams opened their season around North Iowa, including two on the KIOW Networks.

KIOW: The Forest City Indians opened the season with their third straight win over Algona 56-41. The Indians were led by senior Shae Dillavou, who scored 19 points.

Sophomore Emma Anderson also scored in double figures with 10 points.

Forest City senior Reagan Helgeson on the team’s defensive effort.

Forest City coach Matt Erpelding is starting his fourth year with the Indians.

Lake Mills Stream: Lake Mills hasn’t won their opening night game since 2016-2017, and the Bulldogs did just that last night at home against Newman Catholic, 68-39. In ’16-’17, the Bulldogs beat Newman Catholic in that opener also 70-68 (look familiar?) Lake Mills went on to have a winning season, and haven’t done so since.

Ella Stene led the Bulldogs with 14 points, and she talked with Chris Throne following the game.

Other area scores

Nashua-Plainfield 56 Tripoli 28

#2 Ballard 46 #5 Clear Lake 31

#11 5A Dowling Catholic 55 #11 4A Mason City 42

#12 2A North Union 72 West Bend-Mallard 32