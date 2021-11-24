Iowa State Cyclones
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Iowa State will close the regular season on Friday
Iowa State closes the regular season at home on Friday afternoon against TCU. It will be the final home game for a large senior class that has been a big part of the turnaround.
That ISU coach Matt Campbell.
Campbell says the seniors have remained positive despite a 6-5 record in a season that began with a number seven national ranking.
Campbell says it is a class that has set a standard for the younger players.
Campbell was asked if it would be the final home game for record-setting running back Breece hall.