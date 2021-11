This Week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at West Hancock High School. Braden Walk helped the Eagles win their second state championship in three years last week. He ran the ball nine times for 66 yards, 7.3 yards per rush. He also rushed for a 25-yard touchdown. On defense, Walk had 3.5 tackles, which included three solo tackles. Not to mention, he played much of the game with a broken hand.