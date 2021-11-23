Holiday Party Scheduled for Winnebago 4H Members

Those who are members of 4H in Winnebago County will be able to take part in a holiday party taking place in Thompson on December 12th. Lexi Richter who is the ISU Extension Specialist and Youth Coordinator in Winnebago County says that new members and those who want to get enrolled in 4H should do so to take part in the event.

To get into the holiday spirit, 4H members will get a chance to create a holiday mood.

Food will also be a centerpiece of the celebration as families can experience different types of culinary delights.

All the clubs in Winnebago County will be involved and each will get a unique chance to get more acquainted.

Those who may want more information should contact the Winnebago County Extension Service in Thompson