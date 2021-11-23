HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Top of Iowa Conference Media Preseason Poll

For the third year in a row, the media covering the Top of Iowa Conference voted on a preseason poll.
How it works: Each media member ranks the teams 1-9 on how they think they will finish in the conference races. When a team receives a first-place vote, they get 9-points and so on.
[] = IGHSAU RANKING
() = # of first place votes
*Unanimous
TIC WEST GIRLS
1. [#2 1A ] Bishop Garrigan 62 (6)
2. [#9 2A] West Hancock 54 (1)
3. GHV 44
4. [#15 2A] North Union 43
5. Forest City 40
6. Lake Mills 25
7. Belmond-Klemme 24
8. North Iowa 15
9. Eagle Grove 8
TIC WEST BOYS
1. *Lake Mills 63 (7)
2. Forest City 53
3. West Hancock 48
4. GHV 42
5. Bishop Garrigan
6. North Iowa
7. North Union
8. Belmond-Klemme
9. Eagle Grove
TIC EAST GIRLS
1. [#12 2A] West Fork 64 (3)
2. Osage 61 (3)
3. [ #11 1A] Saint Ansgar 60 (2)
4. Newman Catholic 43
5. Central Springs 42
6. Nashua-Plainfield 41
7. Northwood-Kennett 21
8. North Butler 19
9. Rockford 9
TIC EAST BOYS
1. Newman Catholic 71 (7)
2. Osage 61
3. West Fork 57 (1)
4. North Butler 44
5. Central Springs 34
6. Saint Ansgar 29
7. Nashua-Plainfield 28
8. Rockford 24
9. Northwood-Kensett 12