HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Top of Iowa Conference Media Preseason Poll

For the third year in a row, the media covering the Top of Iowa Conference voted on a preseason poll.

How it works: Each media member ranks the teams 1-9 on how they think they will finish in the conference races. When a team receives a first-place vote, they get 9-points and so on.

[] = IGHSAU RANKING () = # of first place votes *Unanimous

TIC WEST GIRLS

1. [#2 1A ] Bishop Garrigan 62 (6)

2. [#9 2A] West Hancock 54 (1)

3. GHV 44

4. [#15 2A] North Union 43

5. Forest City 40

6. Lake Mills 25

7. Belmond-Klemme 24

8. North Iowa 15

9. Eagle Grove 8

TIC WEST BOYS

1. *Lake Mills 63 (7)

2. Forest City 53

3. West Hancock 48

4. GHV 42

5. Bishop Garrigan

6. North Iowa

7. North Union

8. Belmond-Klemme

9. Eagle Grove

TIC EAST GIRLS

1. [#12 2A] West Fork 64 (3)

2. Osage 61 (3)

3. [ #11 1A] Saint Ansgar 60 (2)

4. Newman Catholic 43

5. Central Springs 42

6. Nashua-Plainfield 41

7. Northwood-Kennett 21

8. North Butler 19

9. Rockford 9

TIC EAST BOYS

1. Newman Catholic 71 (7)

2. Osage 61

3. West Fork 57 (1)

4. North Butler 44

5. Central Springs 34

6. Saint Ansgar 29

7. Nashua-Plainfield 28

8. Rockford 24

9. Northwood-Kensett 12