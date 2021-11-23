Hayward Sentenced on Possession Charges

Dale Hayward of Bricelyn, MN, pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Carrying Weapons,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 24, 2021. For each count, Hayward was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently. Hayward was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.