Country Thunder Announces its 2022 Line-Up in Forest City

Country Thunder will return to Forest City in June 2022 with an all-star lineup. The event will take place s it always does adjacent to the Heritage Park of North Iowa.

Troy Vollhoffer, CEO for County Thunder stated that his organization absolutely loved Forest Cityand the stunning beauty of Heritage Park” last summer. He and the officials with the concert series are anxious to get back to Forest City.

The line-up will feature Chris Young who has had a banner year in 2021. His album Famous Friends which has had four hit singles including the title track that went number 1. It also included Raised on Country, Drowning, and At the End of a Bar.

Kip Moore is on of country music’s most electrifying performers. Since 2012, Moore’s four albums have all been top 5 smashes. One of songs in his repertoire, Somethin’ Bout a Truck has become a country anthem for he and his fans.

South Carolina native Lee Brice will also headline the concert series. Bricew has released such hits as Rumor, Hey World, One of Them Girls, and I Hope Your Happy Now.

Trace Adkins and Lindsey Ell return to Forest City as part of the other acts which also includes Travis Tritt, Sawyer Brown, Lainey Wilson, Kameron Marlowe, Michael Ray, and many others in the star-studded event.

All sorts of ticket plans are available. To learn more about ticket packages, parking and camping, call (866) 388-0007 or go online to countrythunder.com.

https://www.facebook.com/countrythunderiowa/videos/302283988295319/