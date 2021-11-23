COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Waldorf’s All-Conference Football Players

The North Star Athletic Association announced its 2021 football all-conference teams yesterday, which included several Waldorf players. The all-conference teams were voted on by the league’s coaches. They selected thirteen Warriors for the teams and Deqwunn McCobb, SR DL from Bradenton, Florida, as the team’s Champion of Character.
FIRST TEAM
Dominick Watt, SR WR from Hollywood, Florida.
MaCoy Yeakel, SR DB from Kanawha, Iowa
James Jackson, Jr., Sr DB from Fort Lauderdale, Florida
SECOND TEAM
Jatoviay Hill, SR RB from Davenport, Iowa
Kade Kloster-Hodak, JR OL from Mason City, Iowa
PJ Patterson, JR TE from Fresno, California
Deqwunn McCobb, SR DL from Bradenton, Florida
Thomas Edwards, Jr LB from Irving, Texas
Slater Gifford, SR K from West Burlington, Iowa
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Cooper, SO QB from New Caney, Texas
Nico Morasco, JR LB from Azusa, California
Logan Miller, So OL from Madison Lake, MN
Zach Morel, JR WR from Oceanside, California
Conference MVP’s
Offensive – Tyger Frye, Dickinson State
Defensive – Noah Guse, Dakota State
Coach-of-the-Year – Pete Stanton, Dickinson State
Assistant Coach-of-the-Year – Jason Thier, Dickinson State