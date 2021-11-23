COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Waldorf’s All-Conference Football Players

The North Star Athletic Association announced its 2021 football all-conference teams yesterday, which included several Waldorf players. The all-conference teams were voted on by the league’s coaches. They selected thirteen Warriors for the teams and Deqwunn McCobb, SR DL from Bradenton, Florida, as the team’s Champion of Character.

FIRST TEAM

Dominick Watt, SR WR from Hollywood, Florida.

MaCoy Yeakel, SR DB from Kanawha, Iowa

James Jackson, Jr., Sr DB from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

SECOND TEAM

Jatoviay Hill, SR RB from Davenport, Iowa

Kade Kloster-Hodak, JR OL from Mason City, Iowa

PJ Patterson, JR TE from Fresno, California

Deqwunn McCobb, SR DL from Bradenton, Florida

Thomas Edwards, Jr LB from Irving, Texas

Slater Gifford, SR K from West Burlington, Iowa

HONORABLE MENTION

Jordan Cooper, SO QB from New Caney, Texas

Nico Morasco, JR LB from Azusa, California

Logan Miller, So OL from Madison Lake, MN

Zach Morel, JR WR from Oceanside, California

Conference MVP’s

Offensive – Tyger Frye, Dickinson State

Defensive – Noah Guse, Dakota State

Coach-of-the-Year – Pete Stanton, Dickinson State

Assistant Coach-of-the-Year – Jason Thier, Dickinson State