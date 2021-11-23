Christian Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Chad Christian of Rake, pled guilty to “Conspiracy to Commit a Felony,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on January 10, 2021. Christian was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Christian was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Christian was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Christian also pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on January 19, 2021. Christian was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. Christian was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.