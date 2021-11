Summer Projects are Wrapping Up at the North Iowa Community School District

The North Iowa Community School district has been dealing with a number of delays in the remodeling of the school in Buffalo Center. Those projects are now wrapping up according to Superintendent Joe Erickson.

One of the major parts of the remodel project was the windows.

According to Erickson, the atmosphere has definitely changed giving students a brighter and more energetic surrounding to learn in.

Erickson stated that the projects should wrap up by the end of the month.