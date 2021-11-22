Bonner sentenced on Possession Charges

Shannon Bonner of Rake, was sentenced on the charges of Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 11, 2021. For each count, Bonner was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Bonner was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Bonner was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.