Winter Charcuterie Board Projects Coming to the Winnebago 4 H

Area youth have the opportunity to learn how to create charcuterie boards for snacking and fun. The boards are often used for food during football game viewing or special holiday celebrations. According to ISU Extension County Youth Coordinator Lexi Richter of Winnebago County, the sessions are going to be a lot of fun.

The project involves not just one board, but four all of which are great for watching movies or games.

The Winnebago 4H chapters want to get as many involved as possible before the December classes and Richtrer encourages anyone interested to contact the Winnebago County extension office at (641) 584-2261.