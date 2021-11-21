Back to School Scholarship Offered for Belmond Women

Applications are now being accepted by the Belmond Community Service Women for the group’s Back to School scholarship. The $500 scholarship is available to any woman age 25 or older living in the Belmond-Klemme Community School District. They must be planning to attend a post-secondary institution working toward a degree, certification, or diploma.

The deadline to apply is December 20th and the winner will be announced in January. Applications can be obtained by contacting LuAnn Pals at clpals87@gmail.com or by emailing Barb Soma at basoma2785@gmail.com