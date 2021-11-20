Volunteer Hall of Fame Award Nominations Open

Volunteer Iowa released nomination materials for the 2022 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame Awards. Nominations must be submitted online or postmarked by January 19, 2022; honorees will be recognized during a special ceremony at the Capitol next spring. Details and nomination materials are online at volunteeriowa.org/hof.

Induction into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame is the highest state-level honor volunteers can receive; the people selected have changed the community, the state, the nation, or the world through the gifts of their time and talent.

Any Iowa individual, national service member (current or alum), family, group, organization, nonprofit, business, or corporation, who has made a long-lasting positive and meaningful difference in the lives of people through their volunteer service activities, may be nominated for the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame.

The Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame Awards are coordinated by Volunteer Iowa. For more information, e-mail info@volunteeriowa.org or call 1.800.308.5987.