Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Courtesy Docks are Removed as Fishing Remains Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

The courtesy dock at the boat ramp has been removed for the season.

Black Hawk Lake

The fish cleaning station is closed for the season. The courtesy dock at the State Marina boat ramp will remain in place year-round. Water temperatures are around 40 degrees. Water level is about 10 inches below the crest of the spillway. Water clarity is about one foot. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up 10- to 12-inch crappie. Most fish are being picked up in and around the fish house in Town Bay. Try also along Ice House Point and near the inlet bridge. Fish are biting on jigs tipped with a minnow or without bait. Most are being fished under a bobber. Bluegill – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch fishing is fair to good. Pick up fish in the fish house and near the inlet bridge with a minnow fished under a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

The fish cleaning station is closed and the courtesy docks have been removed for the season. Water temperature is in the mid-40’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small jig and minnow in 15 feet of water near woody structure. Walleye – Slow: Walleye have moved off shore to deeper water with cooling water temperatures. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with crawler or minnows fished in areas of 10-15 feet of water.

North Twin Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers are picking up yellow bass fishing from shore.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

The courtesy dock at the Bel-Air boat ramp has been removed for the season. Courtesy docks at the ramp in the DNR marina will remain in place throughout the season. Water temperatures are around 40 degrees. Water clarity is less than one foot. Walleye – Slow: Water temperatures have dropped to around 40 degrees. Cast twisters or crankbaits from shore. Also try live bait like minnows or leeches fished under a bobber along shore during evenings or mornings. White Bass – Fair: Cast twisters along shore or use crawlers fished under a bobber in areas along shore.

Water temperatures have dropped to around 40 degrees. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily bag limit is 5.

Clear Lake

Water temperature is in the low 40’s. All courtesy docks have been removed for the season. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching a few walleye in the evenings at the Ventura Grade and along the north shoreline. Cast crankbaits or jigs retrieved slowly. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are catching a few perch at the Ventura Grade on warmer afternoons. A minnow below a bobber works best.

Rice Lake

The refuge area west of the north boat ramp is closed to all boating activity. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try minnows and jigs slowly for the best action. Sorting for better size is needed; perch up to 12-inches are being caught.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The water temperature is 40 degrees. Many anglers have had success with slip bobbers/spoons and vertical jigging and drop shot fishing. Many anglers are observing higher catch rates with sorting needed to limit out on various fish. Black Crappie – Good: Catch is picking up; crappie are moving in shallower and hanging out around pockets of vegetation. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting like crazy. Leeches or worms and a simple bobber setup work well. Pumpkinseed – Good: Fun and easier to catch from most docks. Use a small hook, bobber and piece of worm.

Lost Island Lake

The walleye bite from shore has been very good with many anglers fishing off the southern stony point and eastern shore. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Good catch rate with some sorting needed.

Minnewashta Lake

The panfish and crappie bite has been fairly decent and will continue to improve as the water cools and starts to ice up. Black Crappie – Good: A nice crappie bite can be found with a little movement around the lake. Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Scharnberg Pond

Trout were stocked unannounced this fall. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout are biting on a variety of different baits. Try a worm or lure that imitates a minnow.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair: Try using slip bobbers and finding weed lines.

Spirit Lake

The water temperature is 37 degrees. Fish are moving in shallower. The walleye bite is very good in the evening; try fishing from shore or with waders. The perch bite continues to slowly pick up as water temperatures fall. Black Crappie – Fair: Mostly being caught along with perch; use tube jigs with wigglers or pilkies. Bluegill – Fair: Mostly being caught along with perch; use tube jigs with wigglers or pilkies. Walleye – Good: Bite is hit-or-miss at dusk, but the day bite is improving. Many anglers have started to fish in shallower with slip bobbers along weed edges. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are moving in shallower allowing for great catch with some sorting. Try mini jigs and minnows; bring plenty of minnows as smaller fish will strip you of your bait.

West Okoboji Lake

The water temperature is 41 degrees. Anglers have been successful fishing for bluegill and crappie in 10-15 feet of water. Most any bait has been working. Use lead core or tadpole baits. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie have been very picky lately, but can be easily caught if you aren’t afraid to switch things up. Can also be caught frequently while picking through other panfish or have been found around weed edges. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are biting like crazy with fish up to 10-inches seen. Try a shucks jigger and bobber fished in 10-15 feet of water. Jigging, casting, and slip bobbers work well. Try trolling with twister tails and ripple shads or shucks jiggers with a bobber. Walleye – Fair: Walleye have been hard to target, but many anglers are catching them while fishing for other species.

The panfish/perch bite has been consistent. All boat ramp docks have been pulled for the season. The evening walleye bite from shore is good. The forecast calls for colder temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. Most lake temperatures are in the 30’s. Many of the smaller lakes will to start to ice over during the nights. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are low. Clarity is excellent. Visit the USGS Current Water Conditions website for more information. Black Crappie – Good: Find crappies around brush piles or deeper holes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies in a variety of habitats; try along current breaks, eddies or subtle depth changes. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in deeper holes; use minnows or worms.

Decorah District Streams

Many thanks and much gratitude to all our trout anglers and supporters for making this year’s catchable trout stocking a huge success. All 18 community trout ponds have been stocked this fall. Check the Trout Fishing website for a list of locations. Clarity is good to excellent on most streams. Good coldwater streams don’t freeze during winter allowing for a serene angling experience for the hearty angler. Brook Trout – Fair: Brookies are spawning. Look for small areas of freshly cleaned gravel; these are trout nests or redds. Late afternoon hatches of midges are occurring on sunny days. Brown Trout – Fair: Fall is brown trout spawning season. Walk carefully around freshly cleaned off gravel; these are trout nests or redds. Rainbow Trout – Good: Plenty of rainbows stay in the stream through the winter keeping the heartier anglers interested. Try a worm or lure imitating a minnow.

Lake Hendricks

Few anglers have been out. Water clarity is excellent.

Lake Meyer

Few anglers have bee out. Water clarity is excellent.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water clarity is excellent with stable water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or jigs tipped with plastics along ledges, seams and eddies. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in deeper holes. Use enough weight to get your lure to bottom. Try a jig tipped with a crawler.

Volga Lake

Few anglers have been out. Water clarity is excellent.

Cool down continues with temperatures in the 40’s to 20’s. Smaller waterbodies should be seeing skim ice soon. Area river levels are stable and clear. Few anglers are fishing lakes as they await the transition to hard water. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are doing well on walleye on the Cedar River, especially later evening and after dark. Walleye – Good: Try a jig and plastic tipped with half a crawler or cast crankbaits.

Manchester District Streams

Area Manchester streams remain in excellent condition providing many angling opportunities for rainbow and brown trout.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Anglers are doing well on walleye on the Shell Rock River, especially later evening and after dark. Walleye – Good: Try a jig and plastic tipped with half a crawler or cast crankbaits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River is producing some walleye opportunities, especially later evening and after dark. Walleye – Good: Use a jig and plastic tipped with half a crawler or cast crankbaits.

Interior river conditions remain favorable providing great angling opportunities. Reports of good walleye fishing on the interior rivers. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Lansing water level is 8.4 feet and is rising slightly. Water temperature is 41 degrees. Fish are on the feed to prepare for winter. Notice: Dredging is completed at Lansing Village Creek. The west part of the parking lot remains closed. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a jig and crappie minnow fished in the brush piles and submersed tree tops. Bluegill – Fair: Panfish are moving overwintering areas away from the current. Try a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters protected from the current. Northern Pike – Fair: Try shad colored baits attached to a leader along backwater weedlines. Sauger – Good: Sauger are moving into the tailwaters of the dam. Try vertical jigging with a minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Good: Walleye are moving up to the tailwaters of the dams. Use a heavier jig tipped with minnow or three-way rig bounced off the bottom. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch bite has been consistent using a jig tipped with a minnow.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is up several feet at 615.4 feet and is expected to fall again next week. Water temperature is 43 degrees at the Lynxville dam. Fish are on the pre-winter feed. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig and crappie minnow fished in the brush piles and submersed tree tops. Bluegill – Good: Panfish are moving to overwintering areas away from the current. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters protected from the current. Northern Pike – Fair: Try shad colored baits attached to a leader along backwater weedlines. Sauger – Good: Sauger are moving into the tailwaters of the dam. Try vertical jigging with a minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Good: Walleye are moving up to the tailwaters of the dams. Use a heavier jig tipped with minnow or three-way rig bounced off the bottom. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch bite has been consistent using a jig tipped with a minnow.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Guttenberg tailwater level is up over a foot at 6.6 feet and is expected to rise slightly this week. Water temperature is 40 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. The fall bite is picking up with cooler water temperatures. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig and crappie minnow fished in the brush piles and submersed tree tops. Bluegill – Good: Panfish are moving to overwintering areas away from the current. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters protected from the current. Northern Pike – Fair: Try shad colored baits attached to a leader along backwater weedlines. Sauger – Good: Sauger are moving into the tailwaters of the dam. Try vertical jigging with a minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Good: Walleye are moving up to tailwaters of the dams. Use a heavier jig tipped with minnow or three-way rig bounced off the bottom. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch bite has been consistent using a jig tipped with a minnow.

Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to rise this week before leveling off. Water temperatures have dropped into the 40’s. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is rising. Water levels are 6.2 feet at the Lock and Dam and 8.9 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is around 40 degrees. At these low river levels, use caution to avoid backing off the ends of the boat ramps. Use the minimum water as necessary to launch boats. Black Crappie – Good: It has been a good year for crappie fishing. With the low water, crappie moved in the deeper sloughs and brush piles. Use a small jig and minnow. Bluegill – Excellent: Find bluegills in vegetated areas; some are still in brush piles backwater areas. Bobber and worm work best. Try fishing near vegetated areas in 2 to 4 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Find bass in their overwintering areas. Use spinners and chatterbaits on warmer sunny days. Northern Pike – Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits along weedy edges. Pumpkinseed – Good: Try fishing in lower pool 12 for this colorful panfish species; usually mixed in with bluegill and caught on a bobber and worm. Sauger – Good: Use jigs in the tailwater. Walleye – Fair: Try crankbaits on the wing dams or three-way rigs with a small nightcrawler. Fish are moving into the tailwater areas. Expect better fishing as we move into the cooler fall season. Yellow Perch – Good: Expect to see more yellow perch in the creel until ice up.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is near 6.7 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. Water temperature is near 40 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. At these low river levels, use caution to avoid backing off the ends of the boat ramps. Use the minimum water as necessary to launch boats. Black Crappie – Good: Use a small jig and minnow. Crappie fishing has been fairly good this year as fish have been concentrated due to the low water levels. Crappies are usually hanging in the brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved to their overwintering areas in the backwaters. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass have now moved to their overwintering backwater areas. Use jigs or chatterbaits fished in weedy edges and along rock and brush piles. They are still on the bite, especially on warm sunny days. Northern Pike – Good: Cast a gaudy white spinnerbait in shallow weedy edges. Square bill crankbaits can be deadly for pike this time of year. Rainbow Trout – Fair: The kids’ trout pond just north of the DNR station has been stocked with rainbow trout for the winter. Some duck weed is still present in the pond, but this should decrease as temperatures get cooler. You can only keep two trout per child. Walleye – Fair: Some tailwater angling for walleye and sauger has started. Most anglers are using a jig and minnows. White Bass – Good: White bass are chasing minnows in the tailwaters and along rocky/sandy habitats. Feeding gulls often point to areas where white bass are schooling. Yellow Perch – Fair: Lots of small perch are being seen during fall fish surveys. The future looks bright for decent yellow perch fishing in Pool 13.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is 6.5 feet, 10.5 feet at Camanche and 5.5 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 41 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. At these low river levels, use caution to avoid backing off the ends of the boat ramps. Use the minimum water as necessary to launch boats. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills in vegetated backwater habitats. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass have moved into the backwater areas to overwinter. They can still be caught, especially on warmers sunny days. Northern Pike – Good: Cast gaudy white spinnerbaits in shallow vegetated areas. Pumpkinseed – Good: Try the Rock Creek backwaters for this very colorful sunfish species. Walleye – Good: Most angling has now moved to the tailwaters for walleye and sauger. Try a simple jig and minnow in 20 or more feet of water. White Bass – Good: Look for schools of feeding white bass in sandy areas and in the tailwater. Spinners and white jigs work best. White Crappie – Good: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Yellow Perch – No Report: Expect to see more yellow perch in the creel during the autumn months. Usually that is when the bite picks up.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 6.7 feet at Rock Island and is expected to rise near 7.1 feet. The water temperature is near 41 degrees. Water clarity is good. Sauger – No Report: Try a simple jig and minnow fished in the tailwater. Usually you need to fish at a depth greater than 20 feet for walleye and sauger. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Some smallmouths may be caught along rocky shorelines especially on warmer sunny days. White Bass – Good: Look for schools of white bass feeding in the tailwaters or along sandy beaches. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – No Report: Try shiny spoons or spinners fished in the tailwater pocket for this hard fighting fish.

Water temperatures fell to the low 40’s this week. The water is low and clear; use caution to avoid backing off the ends of ramps. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is still hanging on to the low 40’s, but not for much longer. Not many boats out on the water. Bluegill – Slow: Picking up a few bluegills in 6-8 feet of water on bobber and worm.

Discovery Park Pond

The fall stocking of trout was unannounced; 1000 rainbow trout were stocked. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: They should be use to their new home by now; they like to stay in the corners of the pond.

Jefferson Co. Park New Pond

The fall stocking of trout was unannounced; 1000 rainbow trout were stocked. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: There was even a few nice brook trout in the mix. By now they have adjusted to their new home; look for them to be stuck tight to the habitat, but in fairly shallow.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is 40 degrees. Water clarity is very clear. Bluegill – Slow: Headed out to their winter homes. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass are not very aggressive; try a slow presentation worked along the rocks in 8-10 feet of water.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 38 degrees. Water clarity is very good. Very little angler activity. The docks at the boat ramps were pulled last Tuesday. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies have moved out to deeper water brush piles on their way to their winter haunts. Bluegill – Slow: At these water temperatures, look for bluegill to be at or near where they spend the winter in deeper water.

Wilson Lake

The fall stocking of trout was unannounced; 1000 rainbow trout were stocked. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Look for them around the dropped trees and out around the cedar trees sunk in 6 to 8 feet of water.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Channel Catfish – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair. Smallmouth Bass – Good. Walleye – Fair.

Coralville Reservoir

Current lake level is 686 feet. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try cut bait in the channel. White Crappie – Fair: Use bright jigs or minnows around brush piles or rock bluffs.

Diamond Lake

All park facilities are closed. The boat dock and kayak launch remain open year-round. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs or small jigs tipped with worms around jetties and brush piles. Best bite is early and late in the day. Most fish are about 8-inches. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended fish in 6-12 feet of water in the basin. Drift with jigs or minnows. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or minnows around shorelines with rock or wood.

Lake Macbride

The road to the main boat ramp and beach is closed for a repaving project. The fish cleaning station has been shut down for the winter. The boat docks have been removed for the season. There is a permanent boat slip at Opie Ave Ramp and the Main Park Ramp (once the road is reopened) for boaters to use year-round. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs or minnows 7-15 feet down near brush or stumps. Bluegill – Fair: Catch small to average-sized fish around rocky shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits on rock reefs or cast windblown rocks towards evening.

Liberty Centre Pond

Trout have been stocked here. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Otter Creek Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake restoration project.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The modern restrooms and fishing cleaning station are closed for the winter. The pit toilets remain open. The boat docks will remain until skim ice starts. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing around wood in 5-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: There are lots of fish around the rocky shorelines, but size is mediocre. Muskellunge – Slow. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs or live bait on rock reefs or banks preferably with wind blowing on it. Most fish are 13- to 14-inches.

Prairie Park Fishery

Trout have been stocked here. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Sand Lake

Trout were stocked in the back section of the lake. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Union Grove Lake

The boat docks have been removed for the season. Black Crappie – Slow: A few crappies are being picked up around brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs or worms around jetties and brush piles for nice-sized fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast artificials around rock or troll crankbaits. Walleye – Slow: A few fish are being caught while trolling crankbaits.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Black Crappie – Good: Try jigs or minnows in the backwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits fished below the dams.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with live bait fished around submerged structure and rock piles. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Try spinnerbaits or rubber worms fished along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs fished around the cedar tree piles. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Try spinnerbaits and rubber worms fished along the dam and around the fishing jetties.

Lake Sugema

Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs along the shorelines and flooded timber. Keep moving until you find active fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits and crawdad presentations fished along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow around the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around submerged structures. Plastic worms or lizards also work well around structure.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

The fall stocking of trout was unannounced a couple weeks ago; 1000 trout were stocked. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try spoons, inline spinners or live bait under a bobber.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 907.05 feet msl; recreation pool is 904 feet msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Prairie Ridge, Island View and the Bridgeview campgrounds are closed for the season. The ramp is still open at Bridgeview and Island View high water ramp. Docks have been removed for the year. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigging around submerged structure or rock piles. Walleye – Slow: Try jigging or spoons over rock piles.

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs under a bobber. Look for submerged structure; these areas should hold fish. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Try crankbaits or plastics in areas along the shorelines.

Very few anglers have been out lately. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast inline spinners, spoons, small plastics or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast inline spinners, spoons, small plastics or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Cast small plastics or fish live minnows under a bobber to catch crappies off the rock jetties. Walleye – Good: Troll or jig live bait rigs over hump points and drop-offs to the creek channel in the upper half of the lake in 5 to 15 feet of water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll or cast shad imitating crankbaits and spoons.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast inline spinners, spoons, small plastics or live bait under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast inline spinners, spoons, small plastics or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

Water temperatures are below 50 degrees. Concentrate fishing in deeper structure. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass around deep structure.

Meadow Lake

Water clarity has improved. Anglers report finding panfish in the tree piles. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 50 degrees. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are finding bluegills around the underwater reefs and cedar tree piles in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shoreline and tree piles to catch 14- to 16-inch largemouth bass. Don’t overlook the underwater reefs and rock piles in the lake to find largemouth bass.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake is 6 feet below full pool. Access is compromised. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies around deep tree piles. There are several year classes of crappies ranging from 8- to 14-inches

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.