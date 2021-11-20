Area Residents Can Learn Energy Savings with a Free Program

ISU Extension and Prairie energy will be presenting a program in energy savings in December to help people lower their utility bills during the winter.

The program will be held on Monday, December 6th beginning at 5:30pm and lasting approximately an hour. It will be at the Wright County extension Office located at 2302 Madison Avenue on the south side of Clarion. The program will be led by Chad Chapman and Darren Johnson of Prairie Energy. A light meal is included in the event.

To register for the free program, call Missy Loux at (515) 532-3452 or email her at mloux@iastate.edu.