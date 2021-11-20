EPA Opens Competition for 2022 President’s Student and Teacher Environmental Awards

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for the 2022 President’s Environmental Youth Awards (PEYA) and Presidential Innovation Awards for Environmental Educators (PIAEE).

“Advancing environmental education is key when it comes to the protection and care of communities’ health and their surrounding environment,” said Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I’ve been so impressed with the teachers and students across the country who are leading these efforts and I’m looking forward to seeing the new and innovative ways they are sharing their knowledge through the 2022 competition.”

For 2022 award recipients, EPA is seeking applications for projects on a variety of environmental topics, including (but not limited to):

Climate change

Water infrastructure

Lead in drinking water

Projects that reduce food waste in school cafeterias

Environmentally-friendly agriculture practices

Reducing and preventing human contributions to ocean litter

School gardens

Recycling

Using STEM to teach environmental education

In 2021, 15 educators and 32 students from across the country were recognized for their leadership and commitment to environmental education and environmental stewardship.

Established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act (NEEA), PEYA recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects from students in grades K-12, by promoting environmental awareness and encouraging community involvement. Also established by the 1990 NEEA, PIAEE recognizes outstanding K-12 grade educators who integrate environmental, place-based experiential learning into school curricula and school facility management across the country. The White House Council on Environmental Quality, in partnership with EPA, administers the PIAEE awards program.

For more information on the PEYA, including application information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/ education/presidents- environmental-youth-award

For more information on the PIAEE, including application information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/education/ presidential-innovation-award- environmental-educators