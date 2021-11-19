Lenox Benefit is Saturday

An area business person is in need of mentary support following a number of health iussues. Tammy Lenox owns Matt’s Place in garner and a number of friends have joined together to hold a benefit for her this weekend. Spokesperson Jeff Prohaska is one of Tammy’s long time friends. His band Amber Wave performed at her establishment many times over the years and says Tammy has been a huge supporter of the local community and now it’s time for us to help.

The Tammy Lenox benefit will be held at Matt’s Place on Saturday and will begin with a bake sale at 3pm, along with a Silent Auction from 3pm to 6pm. There will be a free will pork loin or pulled pork dinner from 4-7pm. J. J. Wise live auction will take place at 7pm followed by Amber Wave & Friends from 8-10pm. The concert is in tribute to long time guitarist for Amber Wave, the late Tom Stegman. B&B sound and Lights will close the night from 10pm to 1am.

Accounts are set up at First State Bank in Britt and Reliance state Bank in Garner.