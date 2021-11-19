Lego Movie Production Project Coming to Winnebago County

Area youth who love Lego toys and also like movies will have the chance in December to work on a Lego movie project. The Winnebago County Extension of 4H is putting together a project that will involve multiple dates, but result in the making of a movie similar to the Lego Movies which are so popular.

Youth Coordinator Lexi Richter:

All of this was inspired through a hobby which led to an idea and possible inspiration for other area children.

According to Richter, the whole group will come together as one incorporating each part of the project into a complete single piece that they can then show off.

Those who would be interested in getting involved should contact the Winnebago County Extension Office at (641) 584-2261.