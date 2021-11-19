IGHSAU – Preseason Basketball Rankings

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced its first rankings for the winter basketball season. The Top of Iowa Conference will start with five ranked teams; Clear Lake and Mason City are also ranked.

Class 1A

School 20-21 Record 1 Newell-Fonda 26-1 2 Algona Bishop Garrigan – TIC West 25-2 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 24-1 4 Springville 21-5 5 North Linn 21-3 6 MMCRU 21-3 7 Burlington Notre Dame 19-2 8 North Mahaska 15-4 9 Westwood 19-5 10 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 19-4 11 St. Ansgar – TIC EAST 22-2 12 Maquoketa Valley 25-1 13 Montezuma 23-2 14 Kingsley-Pierson 23-2 15 Stanton 20-3

Class 2A

School 20-21 Record 1 Dike-New Hartford 26-0 2 Nodaway Valley 24-1 3 Grundy Center 19-4 4 Central Lyon 20-3 5 Denver 18-5 6 Panorama 19-5 7 Cascade 15-7 8 Sibley-Ocheyedan 16-6 9 West Hancock – TIC WEST 19-6 10 Treynor 20-5 11 Jesup 13-9 12 West Fork – TIC EAST 14-8 13 South Central Calhoun 14-9 14 Underwood 19-4 15 North Union – TIC WEST 15-7

Class 3A

School 20-21 Record 1 Unity Christian 25-2 2 Ballard 24-1 3 West Lyon 24-2 4 Cherokee 23-1 5 Clear Lake – NCC 19-2 6 Estherville-Lincoln Central 18-6 7 Center Point-Urbana 15-7 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13-9 9 West Liberty 16-6 10 West Marshall 13-8 11 Roland-Story 17-5 12 Des Moines Christian 20-4 13 Davenport Assumption 8-12 14 Vinton-Shellsburg 18-5 15 Nevada 12-10

Class 4A

School 20-21 Record 1 Glenwood 21-4 2 Indianola 18-5 3 Central DeWitt 16-3 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-7 5 Dallas Center-Grimes 21-3 6 Bishop Heelan 17-6 7 North Scott 16-3 8 Solon 17-6 9 Winterset 14-9 10 Grinnell 16-8 11 Mason City – CIML 7-13 12 Spencer 15-8 13 Benton Community 15-8 14 North Polk 15-8 15 Waverly-Shell Rock 21-3

Class 5A