Sports
IGHSAU – Preseason Basketball Rankings
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced its first rankings for the winter basketball season. The Top of Iowa Conference will start with five ranked teams; Clear Lake and Mason City are also ranked.
Class 1A
School
20-21 Record
1
Newell-Fonda
26-1
2
Algona Bishop Garrigan – TIC West
25-2
3
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
24-1
4
Springville
21-5
5
North Linn
21-3
6
MMCRU
21-3
7
Burlington Notre Dame
19-2
8
North Mahaska
15-4
9
Westwood
19-5
10
Storm Lake St. Mary’s
19-4
11
St. Ansgar – TIC EAST
22-2
12
Maquoketa Valley
25-1
13
Montezuma
23-2
14
Kingsley-Pierson
23-2
15
Stanton
20-3
Class 2A
School
20-21 Record
1
Dike-New Hartford
26-0
2
Nodaway Valley
24-1
3
Grundy Center
19-4
4
Central Lyon
20-3
5
Denver
18-5
6
Panorama
19-5
7
Cascade
15-7
8
Sibley-Ocheyedan
16-6
9
West Hancock – TIC WEST
19-6
10
Treynor
20-5
11
Jesup
13-9
12
West Fork – TIC EAST
14-8
13
South Central Calhoun
14-9
14
Underwood
19-4
15
North Union – TIC WEST
15-7
Class 3A
School
20-21 Record
1
Unity Christian
25-2
2
Ballard
24-1
3
West Lyon
24-2
4
Cherokee
23-1
5
Clear Lake – NCC
19-2
6
Estherville-Lincoln Central
18-6
7
Center Point-Urbana
15-7
8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
13-9
9
West Liberty
16-6
10
West Marshall
13-8
11
Roland-Story
17-5
12
Des Moines Christian
20-4
13
Davenport Assumption
8-12
14
Vinton-Shellsburg
18-5
15
Nevada
12-10
Class 4A
School
20-21 Record
1
Glenwood
21-4
2
Indianola
18-5
3
Central DeWitt
16-3
4
Cedar Rapids Xavier
10-7
5
Dallas Center-Grimes
21-3
6
Bishop Heelan
17-6
7
North Scott
16-3
8
Solon
17-6
9
Winterset
14-9
10
Grinnell
16-8
11
Mason City – CIML
7-13
12
Spencer
15-8
13
Benton Community
15-8
14
North Polk
15-8
15
Waverly-Shell Rock
21-3
Class 5A
School
20-21 Record
1
Johnston
18-2
2
Waterloo West
19-2
3
Cedar Falls
17-4
4
Iowa City High
10-5
5
Southeast Polk
15-4
6
Des Moines Roosevelt
10-2
7
West Des Moines Valley
10-7
8
Iowa City West
14-4
9
Ankeny Centennial
16-3
10
Cedar Rapids Washington
13-4
11
Dowling Catholic
11-7
12
Waukee Northwest
0-0
13
Sioux City East
18-5
14
Pleasant Valley
10-9
15
Bettendorf
10-4