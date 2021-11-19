Crop Advantage Series Will Help Producers Make Smart Decisions for 2022 Growing Season

The 2022 Crop Advantage meetings will give producers a solid foundation of current research-based crop production information to help make smart, informed decisions for their farming operation.

The meetings are an opportunity for farmers and crop advisers to hear current research and crop production information from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Specialists will travel to 14 locations around Iowa from Jan. 4-27, providing updated management options and recommendations on crop production issues facing Iowa growers.

Meetings include continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers and pesticide applicator recertification. All sites offer private pesticide applicator continuing instruction, which is included in the registration fee. The Chariton location also offers commercial ag pesticide applicator continuing instruction for an additional cost.

“There is no other program in our crop production education year where we are able to bring this many extension specialists together to sites across the state,” said Meaghan Anderson, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We’re especially excited to return this winter with the same quality, in-person education farmers have come to expect.”

Nearly 2,000 individuals attended one of 14 Crop Advantage meetings across the state in 2020, representing all 99 Iowa counties and surrounding states. Approximately 85% of attendees said information from Crop Advantage would likely save them between $5 and $20 per acre.

“Our goal is always to prepare producers to manage potential issues when they arise, or even before they arise, by sharing the most up-to-date scientific knowledge from Iowa State University researchers,” said Anderson. “Each location’s program is unique as content is driven by local needs and production issues.”

Program topics vary by location and are selected for regional issues. Topics on this year’s agenda include: crop market outlook for 2022, precipitation and weather variability trends, corn rootworm management, managing cover crops before corn, fertilizer management for 2022, management of corn and soybean disease issues, tax law changes and many more.

Financial support for this farmer-focused meeting series is provided by the Iowa Soybean Association and the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

“The ISU Crop Advantage Series is a tool farmers can use to make informed decisions, which can lead to the ultimate goal of increased profitability for Iowa’s corn farmers,” said Lance Lillibridge, Iowa Corn Growers Association president and farmer from Vinton, Iowa. “ICGA is a proud sponsor of the series and encourages farmers to attend a meeting to capitalize from current research-based crop production information.”

“Now more than ever, farmers recognize the importance of connectivity in agriculture,” said Robb Ewoldt, Iowa Soybean Association president and soybean farmer from Davenport. “The return of in-person Crop Advantage meetings across the state are a welcomed sign for soybean growers looking to connect on the latest in crop production. I look forward to seeing soybean growers benefit from attending.”

Locations, times and program details are available online.

Early registration for each location is $60; late registration made less than seven days prior to the meeting, or on-site, is $75. Registration includes lunch, private pesticide applicator recertification, and CCA credits.

Online registration and additional information is available at www.cropadvantage.org. For questions, contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429, or anr@iastate.edu, or contact your regional Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist.

2022 Meeting Dates and Locations