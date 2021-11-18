Waldorf Theater to Bury the Dead

The Waldorf University Theater Department presents Bury the Dead this week. Dr. Maria Bitton Johnson is an Associate Professor of Theater at Waldorf and talks about the storyline.

Dr. Britton Johnson says there is a moral to the performance.

Bury the Dead will be presented through Saturday in the Smith Theater on the Waldorf University campus at 7:30 pm each evening. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $2 for students. Masks are required for the audience to attend the event. For tickets, call the Waldorf University Box Office at (641) 585-8585.