Upper Story Housing Comes to Garner

The upper story of a local building in Garner that has been vacant for nearly 50 years will soon be rejuvenated

and back into use. Lake Rentals, LLC (Alex Yohn, President) will be the grant recipient of a $500,000 grant for

rehabilitation of the upper story of 314 State Street in Garner into apartments. Funds will be provided from the

Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Program administered by the Iowa Economic Development

Authority. The program is funded by the CARES Act legislation approved in 2020.

The momentum for this project stems from the need to provide safe and adequate supply of housing during and

after the coronavirus pandemic and improve a downtown building. Three of the apartments will be designated

for low to moderate income households, which are defined as having an income at or below 80% of the median

household income. For a two-person household in Hancock County, this currently translates into an income

limit of $47,500.

The total project cost is budgeted at $772,490, and Lake Rentals, LLC will fund all expenses beyond the

$500,000 in grant funding. Four apartments will be created, including three two-bedroom units and one

efficiency unit. The bid package and administrative paperwork are anticipated to be completed this winter with

a bid letting in the spring and construction next summer.

Adam Kofoed-City Administrator of Garner stated:

“When something as important as housing need can be accomplished with local partners it shows dedication,

partnerships and trust. This project is a testament of how by working together Hancock County can make things

happen.” said Jill Kramer-Hancock County Economic Development Director.

“This is the 5 th old downtown building I have been involved in to help rejuvenate Garner. Even as a kid I have

loved Garners downtown buildings. The Garner community is important to me and has been home of our

family business Yohn Co for over 75 years. I am vested and have personal reasons to see it succeed and excited

for this latest project.” Alex Yohn-President Lake Rentals, LLC

NIACOG staff was utilized to write the grant, and they will also provide grant administration throughout the

project. If you know of downtown building owner with an upper story that has been vacant for at least 5 years,

please have them contact the NIACOG office at 641-423-0491 to discuss the possibility of a similar project.