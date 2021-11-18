North Iowa School Board Holds Their Annual Meeting

The North Iowa Community School District Board held their annual meeting to review the 2020-21 school year. The meeting looks at a number of items according to Superintendent Joe Erickson.

The purpose is not only to look at the fiscal and academic standpoints, but also to look at the accomplishments of all students in the district.

Erickson and the board felt that despite the pandemic setbacks, the district had a very good year and will use the knowledge they gained in online learning and other new technologies to assist students in their path to graduation.