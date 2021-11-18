Feenstra, Colleagues Introduce Resolution to Strike Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) joined his colleagues in introducing a bicameral resolution to nullify President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on private businesses.

The Biden administration recently released details on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) mandating vaccination requirements for employees at private businesses with more than 100 employees. The rule will affect more than 80 million Americans and could impose $14,000 fines for each person who fails to comply.

“Receiving the vaccine should be a decision made by individuals and their doctors, not mandated by the federal government,” Rep. Feenstra said. “This government mandate is a blatant violation of individual liberty. Additionally, we are in the middle of a supply chain crisis, in part due to labor shortages. Firing unvaccinated workers will only worsen the crisis and cause gas, grocery, and other prices to climb even higher. The Biden administration’s attempt to enforce this mandate erodes our Constitution and will damage our economy.”

Click here to read the text of the Congressional Review Act resolution.

Click here to learn more about the Congressional Review Act, which can be utilized by Congress to impose a check on the executive branch by overturning rules issued by federal agencies.