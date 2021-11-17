AgricultureAudioMediaNews

Worth County 4 H Now Enrolling Area Children in Clover Kid Program

The month of November is a busy time for 4H programs throughout the area, in part because of a number of preparations for upcoming events. According to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson, the Clover Kids program is also ramping up.

Johnson stated that anyone who is interested can contact his office at the Worth County Fairgrounds or contact any county extension office to get more details on how to get involved in Clover Kids.

 

