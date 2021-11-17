Kanawha Discusses an Effluent Structure Near the City Lagoon

The Kanawha City Council recently took up discussions on what to do with a structure near the city sewer and lagoon. Kevin Graves with WHKS Engineering addressed the issue before the council on some options. Mayor Gloira Sobek described the core of the discussion.

The project needs to get off the ground according to Sobek.

The structure is still in the initial planning stages and the city is looking for help from the engineering firm in order to comply with the Department of Natural Resources requirements.