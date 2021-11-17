Ernst: Skyrocketing Inflation Under President Biden and Democratic Rule Puts Most Vulnerable Americans at Risk

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today slammed the skyrocketing inflation created by the Biden administration’s misguided policies. Ernst noted that as prices rise, hardworking Iowans are being forced to pay more at the pump, at the grocery store, and to heat their homes—putting the most vulnerable at risk.

Ernst called out Democrats for refusing to address this crisis and instead focusing on providing tax cuts for wealthy coastal elites on the backs of middle-income Americans.