Ernst: Skyrocketing Inflation Under President Biden and Democratic Rule Puts Most Vulnerable Americans at Risk
The Iowa senator noted it may be the most expensive Thanksgiving ever, but Democrats are focused on tax cuts for the rich.
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today slammed the skyrocketing inflation created by the Biden administration’s misguided policies. Ernst noted that as prices rise, hardworking Iowans are being forced to pay more at the pump, at the grocery store, and to heat their homes—putting the most vulnerable at risk.
Ernst called out Democrats for refusing to address this crisis and instead focusing on providing tax cuts for wealthy coastal elites on the backs of middle-income Americans.