This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at West Hancock High School. Rylan Barnes helped West Hancock back to the state championship game with a win over East Buchanan last week.

Barnes helped get the scoring started in the win by catching a 36-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Smith and then closed the game with a 43-yard pick-6. He also had 6.5 tackles – two solos.