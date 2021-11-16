AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Worth County Agrees To Bridge Inspection Contract
The Worth County Board of Supervisors took up a discussion regarding bridge inspections within the county. Worth County Secondary Roads Engineer Richard Brumm recommended WHKS Engineering to handle the task.
The concerns centered around bridges on primary and secondary roads. WHKS Engineering has performed the task for several years for the Secondary Roads Department and the board approved for them to continue the inspections into next year.