Worth 4H Banquet Scheduled for November 21st

The Worth County 4 H program is about to recognize several individuals and distinguished alumni in its annual awards banquet later this month. Plans are already being made for this special event according to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson.

Johnson explained that there are a number of things that take place during the banquet.

The banquet will also take the opportunity to recognize 4H members for what they have done during the past year.

Johnson expects very good attendance at this years event.

 

