The 14th ranked Iowa State women outscored South Dakota State 21-9 in the second quarter and rolled to a 75-56 win in Ames. Lexi Donarski led the Cyclones with 22 points as ISU took control after a sluggish opening quarter.

Ashley Joens added 17 as the Cyclones avenged last season’s loss to the Jackrabbits.

The game was heard on KIOW.