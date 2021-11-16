Swanson Introduced as the New USMEF Chairman

Mark Swanson is the new USMEF Chairman. He is the CEO of Birko Corporation. Headquartered in Henderson, Colo., Birko provides cleaning and sanitation chemicals and equipment to the food industry, with much of its business centered on the protein sector. Since joining USMEF in 2008, Swanson said Birko has benefited significantly from the federation’s expertise and from the contributions exports make to the growth and profitability of the U.S. red meat industry.

Swanson heads an officer team reflecting the wide range of USMEF membership sectors. Dean Meyer, a corn, soybean and livestock producer from Rock Rapids, Iowa, is the new USMEF chair-elect, and Edgerton, Minn., pork producer Randy Spronk will serve as vice chair. The newest USMEF officer is Secretary-Treasurer Steve Hanson, a rancher from Elsie, Neb.

