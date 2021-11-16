Garner Makes Arrangements With Kofoed Before He Leaves His Post

With the resignation of City Administrator Adam Kofoed, the city of Garner will have to search for his replacement. During that time, a number of city business items will have to be addressed. Kofoed will become the City Administrator in West Branch, but agreed to assist Garner officials with important items.

As a result, Kofoed is working with the Garner City Council and City Hall to make sure everything was handled efficiently as the city continue their search.

Kofoed will officially leave his post in two weeks.