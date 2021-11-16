Ernst and Stewart Introduce the FAUCI Act

Today, Senator Joni Ernst’s FAUCI Act is being introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Chris Stewart (R-Utah).

As you all may know, Senator Ernst’s FAUCI Act – or the Fairness and Accountability in Underwriting Chinese Institutions Act – would ban U.S. funding for gain-of-function research in Communist China, produce a full accounting of U.S. tax dollars spent, and restrict government officials who intentionally mislead Congress.

Ernst’s FAUCI Act comes in the wake of revelations about the U.S. government’s involvement in and support for dangerous scientific experiments in China under Dr. Anthony Fauci. Ernst is also leading bipartisan legislation to create a 9/11-style Congressional commission to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here is a quote from Senator Ernst on Rep. Stewart’s introduction in the House today:

“While American tax dollars were being funneled into Communist China to support dangerous experiments on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Lab, the head of the division funding those activities, Dr. Fauci, failed to tell the truth to Congress and to the American People about how our money was being spent,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “Enough is enough—we need a full accounting of how and where our tax dollars are going. I’m pleased Congressman Chris Stewart is introducing a companion bill to my FAUCI Act in the House, to put an end to U.S. funding of gain-of-function research in Communist China, go after government officials who intentionally mislead Congress, and bring about badly needed transparency and accountability.”

Rep. Stewart stated:

“The world is still feeling the devastating human and economic impacts from COVID-19,” said Rep. Chris Stewart. “The American people deserve accountability and transparency. First, we need to ban U.S. taxpayer dollars from funding dangerous research in the labs of our greatest foreign adversary. This is an inexcusable mistake that demands immediate correcting. Second, we need to know exactly how and where American taxpayer dollars were spent. And finally, to ensure we get those answers, we need to establish consequences for anyone who intentionally misleads our investigations. These efforts aren’t about assigning blame – it’s about preventing another catastrophe and demanding justice on behalf of the American people.”