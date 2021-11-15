Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9 am with a discussion of COVID-19 [policies and procedures. Wright and other nearby counties have seen an uptick in cases in both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. The supervisors may want to see if there are any new steps they need to take for prevention purposes along with the current status of vaccinations in Winnebago County.

The board will hear from Jodi Presswood and Sherri Boedeker of the Elderbridge Agency on Aging concerning their annual report. They will also talk about the annual county match request they have submitted.

The board will be asked by election Commissioner Karla Weiss to review and canvass the write in votes for available seats in the county’s city and school board elections. Once approved, Weiss will send the official results to the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pates office for acceptance and filing.

Drainage matters will be reviewed including ongoing and planned projects. It is not expected that there will be any new projects submitted to the board.