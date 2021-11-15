AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Street Project Tabled by the Kanawha City Council
The Kanawha City Council reviewed a possible long term project of widening 5th Street while adding curb and guttering. According to Mayor Gloria Sobek, the council is not going to move forward with the idea.
the project would not only widen 5th Street, but would also add curb and guttering. The council may take up the idea in a future meeting, but believes there are other more pressing projects to get done first.